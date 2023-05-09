TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of TU opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

