FY2023 EPS Estimates for Viavi Solutions Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Viavi Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIAV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,305 shares of company stock valued at $449,877. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.