Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $74.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $86.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $30,649,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 165.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 192,897 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

