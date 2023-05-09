Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Express’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $153.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

