The AZEK Company Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AZEK. Citigroup downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

AZEK stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.67, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,163,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,839.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

