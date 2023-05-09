Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.39 Per Share

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $10.39 for the year. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake’s FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.86.

Westlake stock opened at $118.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 282.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

