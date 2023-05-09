Brokers Set Expectations for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $108.50 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

