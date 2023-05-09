Griffin Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.80 and a beta of 1.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

