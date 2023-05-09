Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.07). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

