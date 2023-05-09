The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

Allstate Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.07. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

