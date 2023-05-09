Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $95.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.22, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

