Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTSH. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after buying an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

