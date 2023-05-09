Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fireweed Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Get Fireweed Metals alerts:

Fireweed Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVE:FWZ opened at 0.84 on Monday. Fireweed Metals has a 1 year low of 0.51 and a 1 year high of 1.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fireweed Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireweed Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.