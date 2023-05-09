Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Barclays boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $159.35 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.