Wrap Technologies (WRAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 218.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million.

WRAP opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies, Inc is a global public safety technology and service company, which engages in the provision of modern policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. Its products include BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J.

