Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 128,758 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 894,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,758 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $57,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $62.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

