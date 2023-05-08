Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $24,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

VEEV stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

