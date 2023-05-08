California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,118 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $92,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $194.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

