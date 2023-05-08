Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 8,799 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,158,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $29,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

WBD stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

