Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $34,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $183.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.25, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

