Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.08.

NYSE JCI opened at $62.09 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

