Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-1.03 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.