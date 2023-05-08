Swiss National Bank Has $88.86 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,373,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,552 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $88,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

