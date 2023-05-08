Swiss National Bank Has $88.86 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,373,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,552 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $88,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.