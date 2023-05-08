Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 292 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.
NYSE:SRE opened at $154.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
