Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-$1.90 EPS.

Fluor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. Fluor has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after buying an additional 1,608,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fluor by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,479,000 after buying an additional 392,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

