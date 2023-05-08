Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $170.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average of $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock worth $28,868,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

