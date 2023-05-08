Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $148.19 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

About Cheniere Energy



Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

