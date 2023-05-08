The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $24.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $188.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.57 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of CI opened at $260.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.45. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.