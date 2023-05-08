Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 887 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $203.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.49. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

