Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.17 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 37.5 %

NYSE OMI opened at $18.63 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $38.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

