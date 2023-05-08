PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,992,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,750 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of PPL worth $87,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

