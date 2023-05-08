California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 31,907 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $94,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $183.93 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $203.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock valued at $42,993,446. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

