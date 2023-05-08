Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,315,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068,054 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $40,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

