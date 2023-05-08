Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,473,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

