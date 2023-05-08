Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,590 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 366,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,329,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $154.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

