Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IRT. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.94 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
