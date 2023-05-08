Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IRT. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.94 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

