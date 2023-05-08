Glenview Trust Co Sells 458 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.