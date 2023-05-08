Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 367 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $230.84 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $280.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

