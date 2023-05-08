EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.
Shares of EPAM opened at $242.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
