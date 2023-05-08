EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $242.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $390.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.