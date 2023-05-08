EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.60-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.21. The company issued revenue guidance of 4.95-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.38-2.46 EPS.
EPAM Systems Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of EPAM opened at $242.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.97.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
