California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,877 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Sysco worth $90,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SYY opened at $76.77 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

