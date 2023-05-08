Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.09 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

