Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at UBS Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $657,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 560.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading

