Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Tractor Supply worth $71,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $240.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

