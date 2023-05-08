Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $87,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,462 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $176.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.12 and its 200-day moving average is $176.35. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

