Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of SHOP opened at $62.03 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

