California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,250 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $75,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $237,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,365 shares in the company, valued at $51,249,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,125 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

