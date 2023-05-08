California Public Employees Retirement System Has $85.33 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $85,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $80.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

