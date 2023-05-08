California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.70% of Henry Schein worth $75,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

