California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 726,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $91,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $92,394,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after buying an additional 441,234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after buying an additional 408,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 176,764 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATS CBOE opened at $136.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

